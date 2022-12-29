Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 729,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.40 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $80.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

