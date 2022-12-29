Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after buying an additional 560,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after buying an additional 417,240 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

