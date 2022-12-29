Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Stake Boosted by Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 10.1% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $346,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OMFS opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

