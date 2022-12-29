Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $200.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

