Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 1,608 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

NYSE BAC opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $262.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.