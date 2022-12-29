Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $45.71 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.

