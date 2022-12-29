Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sysco Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.10.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
