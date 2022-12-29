Investment Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 4,600 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $114.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.29.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

