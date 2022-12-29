Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 3,489 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.26 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

