Investment Partners LTD. Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,913 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $149.11. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.