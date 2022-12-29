Benin Management CORP Sells 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.7% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.05. The company has a market capitalization of $150.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.