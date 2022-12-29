Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 248 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Markel Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $246.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.35 and its 200 day moving average is $233.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

