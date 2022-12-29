Founders Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

