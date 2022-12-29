Founders Capital Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 1.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $246.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.