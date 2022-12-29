Benin Management CORP Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GE opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.