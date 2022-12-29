Patron Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average is $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.28%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

