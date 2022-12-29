Founders Capital Management LLC Buys 239 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

