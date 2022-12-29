Lake Street Financial LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 51.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 195.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $154.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

