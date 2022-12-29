Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $122,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 652.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 87.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $844.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $826.31 and a 200 day moving average of $737.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

