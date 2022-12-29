Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

MS stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

