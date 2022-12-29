Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

