Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ventas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.15.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -407.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

