The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,235,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,821 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $184,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

