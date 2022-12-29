Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $134.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

