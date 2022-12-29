China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 9,694 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $143.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

