JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $259.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

