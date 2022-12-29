China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,272 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,272 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $452.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $494.78 and its 200 day moving average is $501.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.