Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,014 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $583,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. United Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 239.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $452.99 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.78 and its 200-day moving average is $501.09. The company has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

