JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 541 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 80,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

