Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 38.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 343.5% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 17,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $349.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $307.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.26.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

