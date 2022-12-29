Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.7% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $349.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $307.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

