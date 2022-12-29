Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 29,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,007,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 84,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

