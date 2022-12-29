Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24. The company has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

