iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Naples Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,108 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $378.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.30.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

