DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 1,434 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

NYSE DIS opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $153.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

