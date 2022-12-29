Tsfg LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

