U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

USB stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

