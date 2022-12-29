ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

