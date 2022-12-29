Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 12,616 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,616 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,032.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $149.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

