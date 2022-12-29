First Financial Corp IN Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

VZ opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

