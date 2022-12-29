The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 237,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 42,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

TJX stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

