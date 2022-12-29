T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Raised by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $138.98 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $172.91 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.