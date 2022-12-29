ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 8,154 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

