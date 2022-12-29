Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.1 %
Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.
Verizon Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
