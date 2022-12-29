Ellsworth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 23,097 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 28,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 93,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

