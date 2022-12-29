Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.18

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.18 and last traded at $191.01, with a volume of 13070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.48.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

