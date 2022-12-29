Forte Capital LLC ADV Purchases 325 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after buying an additional 532,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $22,862,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,468,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,614,000 after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.7 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $187.95 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

