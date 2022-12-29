6,098 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,098 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

TD opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7081 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

