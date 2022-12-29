Investment Partners LTD. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.2 %

NKE opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

