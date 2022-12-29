Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Dollar General by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $245.01 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.31 and its 200-day moving average is $246.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.73.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

